ACROSS
1 Goods on a truck
6 “Take a hike!”
11 Portray
16 Moisten with drippings
21 Distant
22 Full-page illustration
23 Tennis great __ Agassi
24 Theater worker
25 Turn
26 Long gun
27 Fellow in love
28 Musical drama
29 “All About __”
30 Transmitted
31 Make lace
33 Unkempt
35 Letter for plurals
36 Medieval laborer
38 Hard wood
39 Time per.
40 Morning damp
41 Done to a __
42 Sour substance
44 Attentive
48 Opera star
51 Rogue
54 Word with torch or theme
55 Surmounting
57 Laugh a little
61 Aquatic mammal
62 Slosh through water
63 Hurried
65 Hazard
66 Categorize
67 Became fully ripe
70 Detested
72 Letter after zeta
73 “__ __ Yankee Doodle ...”
74 Sponsorship
75 Billy __ Williams
77 Unlikely narratives
79 Skill
80 Catch a glimpse of
82 Writer __ Deighton
83 Improper application
85 Rent payer
87 Notorious king of Judea
89 Feline
90 State of matter
91 Look long and hard
92 Imperfect
94 Pressed
96 In addition
97 __ facto
100 Joined a race
101 Eyeshade
104 Howard or Perlman
105 Desert in Asia
106 Trouble
107 Measure of work
108 Team VIP
110 Of the same ancestry
112 Outer layer
113 Each
116 Boston player
118 Between Can. and Mex.
119 Roam
120 Went very quickly
122 Main dish accompaniment
123 Mottled
124 Bread spread
125 Old West lawman
127 Restrains with a rope
129 Weighty volume
130 Network letters
133 Kitchen scrap
135 California fort
136 Quid __ quo
137 Plant pouches
141 Fuel for a lamp
142 Ladle
144 In medias __
145 Damage done over time
146 Payable
147 Recite
149 Lying face down
151 Hayes or Newton
153 Onerous task
155 Mood
156 Bar by legal means
157 Given that
158 Made public
159 Stars, in Latin
160 Lots and lots
161 Brought to bay
162 Down and out
DOWN
1 Cod and Canaveral
2 Energetic
3 Moon exploration vehicle
4 Sticky stuff
5 Frequently
6 Lavish meal
7 Slammer
8 Simple boat
9 Second-largest ocean (abbr.)
10 Round table
11 Not west
12 Compass pt.
13 Genesis name
14 Exclaimed
15 Made more taut
16 Floating marker
17 Reptile
18 Paper quantity
19 Not wordy
20 Efface
30 Potting need
32 Plus
34 Quick swallow
37 Flat side of a diamond
39 Worker below ground
43 Automobile
44 __ operandi
45 “So __, so good”
46 Where Provo is
47 Pinpoints
49 Limousine rider
50 Era
51 Actress __ Perez
52 Invisible particles
53 Standing commuter
54 Gown material
56 Animal rights org.
58 Stage makeup
59 Metric measure in England
60 Gladden
62 Conducted
64 PC key
67 Pleasing to hear
68 Newspaper worker
69 __ Plaines
71 Triangular muscle
76 City in Oregon
78 Black or Yellow
81 Evergreen tree
83 Damage
84 Feeling blue
86 __ Lanka
88 Gun the engine
89 Car race path
91 Serious
92 Liberated
93 Insect stage
95 Likewise not
96 Carried with effort
98 Burn a bit
99 More senior
102 Show sorrow
103 Sculls
105 “The Hunger __”
109 Put away carefully
111 Scottish landowner
112 Deserves
114 Map abbr.
115 Positive vote
117 After taxes
119 Jamaican export
121 Let fall
123 Keep going
124 Ill-behaved fellow
126 Drive
128 Garden tool
129 Drew a certain way
130 __ del Sol
131 Mouthfuls
132 Bias
134 Human trunk
136 “War and __”
138 Like a lot
139 Made healthy
140 Disreputable
142 Antitoxins
143 __ bene
144 Traveling salespeople, briefly
145 Dwindle
148 Rocky hill
150 Silent answer
152 Way to address a bystander
153 Tin
154 Hasten
