ACROSS

1 Goods on a truck

6 “Take a hike!”

11 Portray

16 Moisten with drippings

21 Distant

22 Full-page illustration

23 Tennis great __ Agassi

24 Theater worker

25 Turn

26 Long gun

27 Fellow in love

28 Musical drama

29 “All About __”

30 Transmitted

31 Make lace

33 Unkempt

35 Letter for plurals

36 Medieval laborer

38 Hard wood

39 Time per.

40 Morning damp

41 Done to a __

42 Sour substance

44 Attentive

48 Opera star

51 Rogue

54 Word with torch or theme

55 Surmounting

57 Laugh a little

61 Aquatic mammal

62 Slosh through water

63 Hurried

65 Hazard

66 Categorize

67 Became fully ripe

70 Detested

72 Letter after zeta

73 “__ __ Yankee Doodle ...”

74 Sponsorship

75 Billy __ Williams

77 Unlikely narratives

79 Skill

80 Catch a glimpse of

82 Writer __ Deighton

83 Improper application

85 Rent payer

87 Notorious king of Judea

89 Feline

90 State of matter

91 Look long and hard

92 Imperfect

94 Pressed

96 In addition

97 __ facto

100 Joined a race

101 Eyeshade

104 Howard or Perlman

105 Desert in Asia

106 Trouble

107 Measure of work

108 Team VIP

110 Of the same ancestry

112 Outer layer

113 Each

116 Boston player

118 Between Can. and Mex.

119 Roam

120 Went very quickly

122 Main dish accompaniment

123 Mottled

124 Bread spread

125 Old West lawman

127 Restrains with a rope

129 Weighty volume

130 Network letters

133 Kitchen scrap

135 California fort

136 Quid __ quo

137 Plant pouches

141 Fuel for a lamp

142 Ladle

144 In medias __

145 Damage done over time

146 Payable

147 Recite

149 Lying face down

151 Hayes or Newton

153 Onerous task

155 Mood

156 Bar by legal means

157 Given that

158 Made public

159 Stars, in Latin

160 Lots and lots

161 Brought to bay

162 Down and out

DOWN

1 Cod and Canaveral

2 Energetic

3 Moon exploration vehicle

4 Sticky stuff

5 Frequently

6 Lavish meal

7 Slammer

8 Simple boat

9 Second-largest ocean (abbr.)

10 Round table

11 Not west

12 Compass pt.

13 Genesis name

14 Exclaimed

15 Made more taut

16 Floating marker

17 Reptile

18 Paper quantity

19 Not wordy

20 Efface

30 Potting need

32 Plus

34 Quick swallow

37 Flat side of a diamond

39 Worker below ground

43 Automobile

44 __ operandi

45 “So __, so good”

46 Where Provo is

47 Pinpoints

49 Limousine rider

50 Era

51 Actress __ Perez

52 Invisible particles

53 Standing commuter

54 Gown material

56 Animal rights org.

58 Stage makeup

59 Metric measure in England

60 Gladden

62 Conducted

64 PC key

67 Pleasing to hear

68 Newspaper worker

69 __ Plaines

71 Triangular muscle

76 City in Oregon

78 Black or Yellow

81 Evergreen tree

83 Damage

84 Feeling blue

86 __ Lanka

88 Gun the engine

89 Car race path

91 Serious

92 Liberated

93 Insect stage

95 Likewise not

96 Carried with effort

98 Burn a bit

99 More senior

102 Show sorrow

103 Sculls

105 “The Hunger __”

109 Put away carefully

111 Scottish landowner

112 Deserves

114 Map abbr.

115 Positive vote

117 After taxes

119 Jamaican export

121 Let fall

123 Keep going

124 Ill-behaved fellow

126 Drive

128 Garden tool

129 Drew a certain way

130 __ del Sol

131 Mouthfuls

132 Bias

134 Human trunk

136 “War and __”

138 Like a lot

139 Made healthy

140 Disreputable

142 Antitoxins

143 __ bene

144 Traveling salespeople, briefly

145 Dwindle

148 Rocky hill

150 Silent answer

152 Way to address a bystander

153 Tin

154 Hasten

