Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BODY PARTS
Complete the sentence with the name of a body part. (e.g., The police were able to _____ the murderer by identifying his fingerprints. Answer: Nail.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He said that he would be _____ before dawn.
Answer________
2. He was able to _____ a ride to the nearest gas station.
Answer________
3. The president will ____ every able-bodied man to defend the country.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He loved to bask under a _____ tree in the tropics.
Answer________
5. She stood on the ____ of the hill and gazed at the town below.
Answer________
6. A customer was able to _____ a salesclerk as the thief.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In this age of materialism, everyone bows down before the golden ______.
Answer________
8. She is ___ to all the latest trends and fashions.
Answer________
9. One more ____ around the track and the race is over.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Back. 2. Thumb. 3. Arm. 4. Palm. 5. Brow. 6. Finger. 7. Calf. 8. Hip. 9. Lap.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
