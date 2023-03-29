Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: DROP A LETTER
Remove one letter from the word to create a new word. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., Phony. Answer: Pony.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Reign
Answer________
2. Voice
Answer________
3. Nudge
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Choose
Answer________
5. Budget
Answer________
6. Phrase
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Country
Answer________
8. Brother
Answer________
9. Violent
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rein. 2. Vice. 3. Nude. 4. Chose. 5. Budge. 6. Phase. 7. County. 8. Bother. 9. Violet.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.