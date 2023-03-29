Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: DROP A LETTER

Remove one letter from the word to create a new word. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., Phony. Answer: Pony.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Reign

Answer________

2. Voice

Answer________

3. Nudge

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Choose

Answer________

5. Budget

Answer________

6. Phrase

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Country

Answer________

8. Brother

Answer________

9. Violent

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Rein. 2. Vice. 3. Nude. 4. Chose. 5. Budge. 6. Phase. 7. County. 8. Bother. 9. Violet.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

