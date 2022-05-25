Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: U.S. CITIES
Name the U.S. city and its state. (e.g., The “Windy City.” Answer: Chicago, Illinois.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Home of the headquarters of the United Nations.
Answer________
2. It is colloquially known as “Indy.”
Answer________
3. It was founded in 1670 as Charles Town, honoring King Charles II.
Answer________
4. Renowned for its music, cuisine and its annual Mardi Gras celebration.
Answer________
5. Often referred to as the “Birthplace of California.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. It hosts the International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s largest gathering of hot-air balloons.
Answer________
7. It is serviced by Logan International Airport.
Answer________
8. Oral Roberts University is located here.
Answer________
9. Nicknamed the “Capital of Latin America.”
Answer________
10. It is located 60 miles southwest of Seattle.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The birthplace of William Howard Taft, the 27th president.
Answer________
12. The home of Yale University.
Answer________
13. Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” speech took place here.
Answer________
14. The largest state capital by population.
Answer________
15. It has been called the “City of Roses” for over a century.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. New York City, New York. 2. Indianapolis, Indiana. 3. Charleston, South Carolina. 4. New Orleans, Louisiana. 5. San Diego, California. 6. Albuquerque, New Mexico. 7. Boston, Massachusetts. 8. Tulsa, Oklahoma. 9. Miami, Florida. 10. Olympia, Washington. 11. Cincinnati, Ohio. 12. New Haven, Connecticut. 13. Richmond, Virginia. 14. Phoenix, Arizona. 15. Portland, Oregon.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.