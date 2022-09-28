Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE OLYMPIC GAMES
(e.g., The ancient Olympic Games were held in ______, Greece. Answer: Olympia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Both the Summer and the Winter Olympics are held every _____ years.
Answer________
2. For what do the five circles on the Olympic flag stand?
Answer________
3. What are the top three levels of awards for the winning athletes?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Which American won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics?
Answer________
5. What are the usual three events of the triathlon?
Answer________
6. What is the IOC?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What was the first U.S. city to host the Olympics?
Answer________
8. What event consists of running, swimming, horseback riding, fencing and pistol shooting?
Answer________
9. The traditional Olympic motto is “Citius, Altius, Fortius,” which is Latin for “____________.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Four. 2. Five continents. 3. Gold, silver, bronze. 4. Jesse Owens. 5. Swimming, bicycling and running. 6. International Olympic Committee. 7. St. Louis, Missouri (1904). 8. Pentathlon. 9. Faster, Higher, Stronger.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
