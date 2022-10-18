Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BOOK TITLE LINKS

Provide a word to link the two book titles. (e.g., The Forever ____ and Peace. Answer: War.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Gulliver's ____ With My Aunt

Answer________

2. Treasure ____ of the Blue Dolphins

Answer________

3. Gone, Baby, ____ With the Wind

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The Little ____ Caspian

Answer________

5. Lust for ____ of Pi

Answer________

6. Black _____ and the Beast

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The Naked ____ and Essence

Answer________

8. State of ____ of Flying

Answer________

9. The Name of the ______ Madder

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Travels. 2. Island. 3. Gone. 4. Prince. 5. Life. 6. Beauty. 7. Ape. 8. Fear. 9. Rose.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

