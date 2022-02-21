Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: VEGETABLES
Each answer contains the name of a vegetable. (e.g., It's used to make a jack-o'-lantern. Answer: Pumpkin.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Popeye had a strong affinity for this vegetable.
Answer________
2. A cloud formed by the explosion of a nuclear bomb.
Answer________
3. Comic character played by Rowan Atkinson.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The Walrus said it was time to talk of " ____ and kings."
Answer________
5. This toy provides plastic parts to be attached to a vegetable.
Answer________
6. It has the same name as an indoor racquet sport.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Choice can be affected using ____-and-stick measures.
Answer________
8. Something considered trite, dated, melodramatic or unduly sentimental.
Answer________
9. Term for an ear swollen and deformed by frequent blows.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Spinach. 2. Mushroom cloud. 3. Mr. Bean. 4. Cabbages. 5. Mr. Potato Head. 6. Squash. 7. Carrot. 8. Corn. 9. Cauliflower ear.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
