Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ANAGRAMMED COUNTRIES

Provide the country that is anagrammed. (e.g., Analog. Answer: Angola.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Chain

Answer________

2. Pure

Answer________

3. Rain

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Plane

Answer________

5. Pains

Answer________

6. Mail

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Serial

Answer________

8. Reign

Answer________

9. Regalia

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Peru. 3. Iran. 4. Nepal. 5. Spain. 6. Mali. 7. Israel. 8. Niger. 9. Algeria.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

