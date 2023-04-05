Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANAGRAMMED COUNTRIES
Provide the country that is anagrammed. (e.g., Analog. Answer: Angola.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Chain
Answer________
2. Pure
Answer________
3. Rain
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Plane
Answer________
5. Pains
Answer________
6. Mail
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Serial
Answer________
8. Reign
Answer________
9. Regalia
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Peru. 3. Iran. 4. Nepal. 5. Spain. 6. Mali. 7. Israel. 8. Niger. 9. Algeria.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.