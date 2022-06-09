ACROSS
1 Spud
6 Guinness of movies
10 Aid and __
14 Fast car
19 Cathode counterpart
20 Coffee variety
22 Strictness
24 Emir's decree
25 Ñ lazuli
26 Grew wan
27 __ firma
28 Fly
29 Give off
30 Hoisting device on a ship
32 Hold sway
34 Kernel
35 More to eat
39 Food fish
41 Transmission of remotely collected data
43 Itinerary
45 Entertainment award
47 Wise men
48 Honest __
51 Prison superintendent
53 Recognize
55 Rorem or Beatty
56 Cistern
59 Cipher
61 Girl
62 Farm animal
64 Revile
66 Area outside the city
68 Mr. Arnaz
70 Printed notice
72 Hue
73 Remember
75 Bottled beverage
77 Male vocalist
79 Skid
80 Roundabout way
82 Sing a certain way
84 Refutation
86 Iowa city
88 "Bolero" composer
90 Big book
91 Trodden way
95 Dug for ore
97 Stovepipe (2 wds.)
101 Too proper
102 Scour
104 Devoured
106 Think logically
108 Felt poorly
110 Cultivating tool
112 Fastened
114 Way in
115 Looked carefully
117 Entreaty
118 Encircle
120 Treat with contempt
121 Say further
122 Suet
124 Fermented rice drink
126 Breed of cat
128 Fish eggs
129 Skin and __
131 Decorative transfer
133 Secret store
135 Remedied
139 "__ Rae"
141 Ancient Egyptian structure
145 Opera song
146 "To __ __ human ..."
148 Approaches
150 __ Lisa
151 Furious
153 With full force
155 Rile up
157 Kitchen gadget
158 Charter
159 Prima __
160 Health spa feature
161 Standing wide open
162 Steve or Woody
163 Aerie
164 Yield by treaty
165 Hits repeatedly
DOWN
1 Narratives
2 "What's in __ __?"
3 Theme
4 Newspaper employee
5 Matter, in law
6 Elec. unit
7 Burden
8 Brilliance
9 Sleeve badge showing rank
10 Carney or Garfunkel
11 Funeral stand
12 Heron
13 Opponents to Whigs
14 Edge
15 Comes into being
16 Officer-to-be
17 Trimming tool
18 Slender
21 "So long, amigo!"
23 Sleeve type
31 Nip and __
33 Desert region in Israel
36 Currently
37 Twofold
38 Fine instrument, for short
40 A dance
42 Corpsman
44 Failed Ford
46 Rule the __
48 Maple genus
49 Sparred
50 Draw out
52 Composition
54 Kind of pistol
56 Country home
57 Run __ of the law
58 British auto part
60 Was, to Brutus
63 Doctrine
65 Bewildered
67 Puff up
69 Stravinsky or Sikorsky
70 Early screening
71 Automaton
74 Sugar servings
76 A cheese
78 Hearsay
81 Extend to
83 Singer __ Horne
85 Conical tent
87 Sandal part
89 Latvian
91 Sauteed
92 Lubricated
93 Lag b'__
94 Throws
96 Condescend
98 Cards held
99 Moving about
100 Human trunk
101 Daddy
103 Cover with crumbs
105 Nicker
107 Wall Street abbreviation
109 Crusoe's creator
111 Of a wood
113 Sag
116 Cotillion
119 Horse-drawn cart
123 Set of four
125 College subj.
126 Yearly publication
127 Timetable abbr.
129 Cook a certain way
130 Sunday talk
132 Fields
134 Impair
135 __ lily
136 Bay window
137 Competitor
138 Lane or Keaton
140 Contend
142 Ethical
143 Not at all skilled
144 Challenges
147 Seven Deadly __
149 Transmit
152 Private room
154 __ King Cole
156 Actress Charlotte __
157 Baby food
