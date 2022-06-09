ACROSS

1 Spud

6 Guinness of movies

10 Aid and __

14 Fast car

19 Cathode counterpart

20 Coffee variety

22 Strictness

24 Emir's decree

25 Ñ lazuli

26 Grew wan

27 __ firma

28 Fly

29 Give off

30 Hoisting device on a ship

32 Hold sway

34 Kernel

35 More to eat

39 Food fish

41 Transmission of remotely collected data

43 Itinerary

45 Entertainment award

47 Wise men

48 Honest __

51 Prison superintendent

53 Recognize

55 Rorem or Beatty

56 Cistern

59 Cipher

61 Girl

62 Farm animal

64 Revile

66 Area outside the city

68 Mr. Arnaz

70 Printed notice

72 Hue

73 Remember

75 Bottled beverage

77 Male vocalist

79 Skid

80 Roundabout way

82 Sing a certain way

84 Refutation

86 Iowa city

88 "Bolero" composer

90 Big book

91 Trodden way

95 Dug for ore

97 Stovepipe (2 wds.)

101 Too proper

102 Scour

104 Devoured

106 Think logically

108 Felt poorly

110 Cultivating tool

112 Fastened

114 Way in

115 Looked carefully

117 Entreaty

118 Encircle

120 Treat with contempt

121 Say further

122 Suet

124 Fermented rice drink

126 Breed of cat

128 Fish eggs

129 Skin and __

131 Decorative transfer

133 Secret store

135 Remedied

139 "__ Rae"

141 Ancient Egyptian structure

145 Opera song

146 "To __ __ human ..."

148 Approaches

150 __ Lisa

151 Furious

153 With full force

155 Rile up

157 Kitchen gadget

158 Charter

159 Prima __

160 Health spa feature

161 Standing wide open

162 Steve or Woody

163 Aerie

164 Yield by treaty

165 Hits repeatedly

DOWN

1 Narratives

2 "What's in __ __?"

3 Theme

4 Newspaper employee

5 Matter, in law

6 Elec. unit

7 Burden

8 Brilliance

9 Sleeve badge showing rank

10 Carney or Garfunkel

11 Funeral stand

12 Heron

13 Opponents to Whigs

14 Edge

15 Comes into being

16 Officer-to-be

17 Trimming tool

18 Slender

21 "So long, amigo!"

23 Sleeve type

31 Nip and __

33 Desert region in Israel

36 Currently

37 Twofold

38 Fine instrument, for short

40 A dance

42 Corpsman

44 Failed Ford

46 Rule the __

48 Maple genus

49 Sparred

50 Draw out

52 Composition

54 Kind of pistol

56 Country home

57 Run __ of the law

58 British auto part

60 Was, to Brutus

63 Doctrine

65 Bewildered

67 Puff up

69 Stravinsky or Sikorsky

70 Early screening

71 Automaton

74 Sugar servings

76 A cheese

78 Hearsay

81 Extend to

83 Singer __ Horne

85 Conical tent

87 Sandal part

89 Latvian

91 Sauteed

92 Lubricated

93 Lag b'__

94 Throws

96 Condescend

98 Cards held

99 Moving about

100 Human trunk

101 Daddy

103 Cover with crumbs

105 Nicker

107 Wall Street abbreviation

109 Crusoe's creator

111 Of a wood

113 Sag

116 Cotillion

119 Horse-drawn cart

123 Set of four

125 College subj.

126 Yearly publication

127 Timetable abbr.

129 Cook a certain way

130 Sunday talk

132 Fields

134 Impair

135 __ lily

136 Bay window

137 Competitor

138 Lane or Keaton

140 Contend

142 Ethical

143 Not at all skilled

144 Challenges

147 Seven Deadly __

149 Transmit

152 Private room

154 __ King Cole

156 Actress Charlotte __

157 Baby food

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you