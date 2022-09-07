Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SCIENCE NICKNAMES

(e.g., Nicknamed “The Red Planet.” Answer: Mars.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Nicknamed “The Morning Star” and “The Evening Star.”

Answer________

2. Nicknamed “The Wizard of Menlo Park.”

Answer________

3. French novelist nicknamed “The Father of Science Fiction.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Nicknamed “the dismal science.”

Answer________

5. Spanish term for a particular warm Pacific current.

Answer________

6. Ancient Greek nicknamed “The Father of Experimental Science.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. These acids are nicknamed “the building blocks of life.”

Answer________

8. Female nickname for AL 288-1, fossilized bones found in Ethiopia.

Answer________

9. Nickname for the Higgs boson.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Venus. 2. Thomas Edison. 3. Jules Verne. 4. Economics. 5. El Nino. 6. Archimedes. 7. Amino acids. 8. Lucy. 9. “The God Particle.”

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

