Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE NICKNAMES
(e.g., Nicknamed “The Red Planet.” Answer: Mars.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Nicknamed “The Morning Star” and “The Evening Star.”
Answer________
2. Nicknamed “The Wizard of Menlo Park.”
Answer________
3. French novelist nicknamed “The Father of Science Fiction.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Nicknamed “the dismal science.”
Answer________
5. Spanish term for a particular warm Pacific current.
Answer________
6. Ancient Greek nicknamed “The Father of Experimental Science.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. These acids are nicknamed “the building blocks of life.”
Answer________
8. Female nickname for AL 288-1, fossilized bones found in Ethiopia.
Answer________
9. Nickname for the Higgs boson.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Venus. 2. Thomas Edison. 3. Jules Verne. 4. Economics. 5. El Nino. 6. Archimedes. 7. Amino acids. 8. Lucy. 9. “The God Particle.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
