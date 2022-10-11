Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOREIGN PROVERBS
Use one word to complete the foreign proverb. The number of letters in the answer is provided. (e.g., Haitian proverb: A monkey never thinks her baby is ____ . (4) Answer: Ugly.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Italian proverb: A closed mouth catches no ____. (5)
Answer________
2. Irish proverb: It is not a secret if it is known by three ____. (6)
Answer________
3. Chinese proverb: Love your neighbors, but don't pull down the ____. (5)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Chinese proverb: A rumor goes in one ear and out many _____. (6)
Answer________
5. Yiddish proverb: A man is not honest simply because he never had a chance to ____. (5)
Answer________
6. Persian proverb: A drowning man is not troubled by ____. (4)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for _____. (8)
Answer________
8. Kenyan proverb: A man who uses force is afraid of ____. (9)
Answer________
9. Portuguese proverb: Never cut what can be ____. (6)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Flies. 2. People. 3. Fence. 4. Mouths. 5. Steal. 6. Rain. 7. Everyone. 8. Reasoning. 9. Untied.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
