Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FOREIGN PROVERBS

Use one word to complete the foreign proverb. The number of letters in the answer is provided. (e.g., Haitian proverb: A monkey never thinks her baby is ____ . (4) Answer: Ugly.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Italian proverb: A closed mouth catches no ____. (5)

Answer________

2. Irish proverb: It is not a secret if it is known by three ____. (6)

Answer________

3. Chinese proverb: Love your neighbors, but don't pull down the ____. (5)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Chinese proverb: A rumor goes in one ear and out many _____. (6)

Answer________

5. Yiddish proverb: A man is not honest simply because he never had a chance to ____. (5)

Answer________

6. Persian proverb: A drowning man is not troubled by ____. (4)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Cuban proverb: When the sun rises, it rises for _____. (8)

Answer________

8. Kenyan proverb: A man who uses force is afraid of ____. (9)

Answer________

9. Portuguese proverb: Never cut what can be ____. (6)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Flies. 2. People. 3. Fence. 4. Mouths. 5. Steal. 6. Rain. 7. Everyone. 8. Reasoning. 9. Untied.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

