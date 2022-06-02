Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALPHANUMERIC
Each answer includes a combination of alphabetical and numerical characters. (e.g., A strain of influenza, also known as swine flu. Answer: H1N1.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A brand of lemon-lime-flavored soft drink.
Answer________
2. A brand name for canned mixed vegetable juices.
Answer________
3. This robot character is a friend to C-3PO.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Classification of a person as unfit for military service.
Answer________
5. Police dog units are often referred to by this alphanumeric.
Answer________
6. The original motto of this youth organization referred to “head, heart, hands and health.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Its members include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.
Answer________
8. A U.S. high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft.
Answer________
9. The foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. 7Up. 2. V8. 3. R2-D2. 4. 4-F. 5. K-9. 6. 4-H (Club). 7. G7. 8. U-2. 9. MI6.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
