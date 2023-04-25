Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTIONAL INNS AND HOTELS
Name the inn, motel or hotel. (e.g., In "Treasure Island," Jim Hawkins is the son of the hotel owner. Answer: Admiral Benbow Inn.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This hotel in Torquay is operated by the owners Basil and Sybil.
Answer________
2. The motel owner, Norman, attacks a female guest in her shower.
Answer________
3. In "The Shining," Jack Torrance, a struggling writer, acts as an off-season caretaker at this hotel.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This fictional pub was featured in the British soap opera "Coronation Street."
Answer________
5. In "Dirty Dancing," Frances falls in love with a dance instructor at this lodge.
Answer________
6. This ski resort is presided over by Gustave (Ralph Fiennes), whose lover dies mysteriously.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This "Great" hotel was the setting for the TV series "Twin Peaks."
Answer________
8. A group of British pensioners move to this retirement hotel in India.
Answer________
9. This inn in Bree is described in "The Lord of the Rings."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Fawlty Towers. 2. Bates Motel. 3. Overlook Hotel. 4. Rovers Return Inn. 5. Kellerman's. 6. The Grand Budapest Hotel. 7. The Great Northern Hotel. 8. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. 9. The Prancing Pony.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
