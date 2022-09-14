Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TWO-WORD BOOK TITLES STARTING WITH “THE”
(e.g., Also known as “There and Back Again.” Answer: “The Hobbit.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Crime novel by Mario Puzo about the Corleone family.
Answer________
2. A novella by John Steinbeck about a poor diver named Kino.
Answer________
3. A play by Shakespeare that is set on a remote island.
Answer________
4. A horror novel that details the demonic possession of 11-year-old Regan MacNeil.
Answer________
5. A political treatise written by political theorist Niccolo Machiavelli.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A children’s fantasy novel about tiny people who “borrow” from the big people.
Answer________
7. A horror novel by Stephen King. It centers on Jack Torrance in the Overlook Hotel.
Answer________
8. Homer’s epic poem about a Greek hero’s journey home from the Trojan War.
Answer________
9. A novel about African Americans working in white households in Jackson, Mississippi.
Answer________
10. This novel was inspired by a doll’s house on display in an Amsterdam museum.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The German title is “Der Vorleser.” It is a parable about how to come to terms with the past.
Answer________
12. A Peter Benchley novel about a journalist and her son who are captured by pirates.
Answer________
13. This Stephen King novel is about a deadly pandemic and its aftermath.
Answer________
14. The title of the book is a metaphor for “the house you build out of your own pain.”
Answer________
15. The book concerns three generations of women affected by the novel “Mrs. Dalloway.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “The Godfather.” 2. “The Pearl.” 3. “The Tempest.” 4. “The Exorcist.” 5. “The Prince.” 6. “The Borrowers.” 7. “The Shining.” 8. “The Odyssey.” 9. “The Help.” 10. “The Miniaturist.” 11. “The Reader.” 12. “The Island.” 13. “The Stand.” 14. “The Shack.” 15. “The Hours.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
