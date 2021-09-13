Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: B - N
Each answer is a five-letter word that begins with "B" and ends with "N." (e.g., Physical strength in contrast to intelligence. Answer: Brawn.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Your thinking organ.
Answer________
2. UPS slogan: "What can ____ do for you?"
Answer________
3. Song title: "____ the Beguine."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The "breadwinner" brings it home.
Answer________
5. A stick used in a relay race.
Answer________
6. Sometimes referred to as a buffalo.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A British peer of the lowest rank.
Answer________
8. A sink in a bathroom.
Answer________
9. A bear.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Brain. 2. Brown. 3. Begin. 4. Bacon. 5. Baton. 6. Bison. 7. Baron. 8. Basin. 9. Bruin.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
