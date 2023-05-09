Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STONE AND STONES
Each answer contains "stone" or "stones." (e.g., What is lapidation? Answer: Punishment inflicted by throwing stones at the victim.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This rock band's vocalist is Mick Jagger.
Answer________
2. What happened to those who gazed into the eyes of Medusa?
Answer________
3. It is a prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Provide the two missing words: "___ ___ do not a prison make, nor iron bars a cage."
Answer________
5. This historic period lasted for roughly 3.4 million years.
Answer________
6. The ring name of retired pro wrestler Steve Austin.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This dome is about 16 miles east of Atlanta, Georgia.
Answer________
8. He was one of the most well-known Confederate commanders after Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Answer________
9. In England, it is often referred to as the "Coronation Stone."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Rolling Stones. 2. They were turned to stone. 3. Stonehenge. 4. Stone walls. 5. Stone Age. 6. Stone Cold Steve Austin. 7. Stone Mountain. 8. Stonewall Jackson. 9. Stone of Scone.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
