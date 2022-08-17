ACROSS
1 Drop in on
6 Used a broom
11 Breaks
16 Spin
21 Rub out
22 The Pentateuch
23 Tight
24 A mass medium
25 Greek letter
26 Come to be
27 Quarrel (Hyph.)
28 Frosty dwelling
29 From __ __ Z
30 Apparel
31 Aqua __
32 Actor-musician Ñ Wolff
34 Publishing people (Abbr.)
35 Close
38 Of finest quality
40 For one
41 Poor grade
42 Shoe part
44 Benefit
45 Dog breed, for short
47 Company bigwig (Abbr.)
49 13 witches
52 Warning
54 Highwayman
56 Talk back to
60 Inter __
61 Redolence
62 Gigantic
63 Clump of grass
65 Blend
66 Was fond of
67 Newborn
68 Pronoun of old
69 Fish eggs
70 Genesis name
71 Golden- __
72 Cabbage
73 Spelling or quilting
74 __ Dame
76 Drawn-out
78 NaCl
79 Fly high
80 __ -garde
81 Small island
82 Elevator, British style
83 Shadowy
84 Hwy.
85 __ -case scenario
88 Labyrinth
89 Score in tennis
90 Speech sound
94 Root or Yale
95 Expert
96 Stockings
97 Anchor
98 Farm animal
99 Days gone by
100 Have a meal
102 Fashioned
103 Aches
104 Chopping tool
105 Coloring matter
107 "All That __"
108 Poetry
109 Recipe direction
110 Sowing need
111 Something unpredictable
113 Plinth
114 Capacious
115 That girl
117 Branch
118 Cheat
119 Gloom and __
121 Books expert (Abbr.)
124 Dance, drama, etc.
126 Betel palm
128 Rouse
132 Moo
133 Disorganized place
134 Hit hard
135 Implied but unsaid
139 "What Kind of Fool __ __?"
140 Be in store for
142 Homegrown
144 Angry
145 Rabbit fur
147 Function
148 Steer clear of
149 "Home __"
150 Old French coin
151 Get gussied up
152 Like a judge
153 Kelly and Krupa
154 Cooks
DOWN
1 Strict vegetarian
2 Angry
3 Place in the South Pacific
4 Doctrine
5 Oolong, e.g.
6 Top performer
7 Sported
8 Discord personified
9 Travel document
10 An article
11 Play a guitar
12 Medical specialty
13 "__ Karenina"
14 Letter before omega
15 Cassia
16 Twist and turn
17 Crone
18 Ran in neutral
19 __ __ Janeiro
20 Unbound
30 Change the color of
31 Brooch
33 Accumulate
36 Running bird
37 Big __
39 Decompose
40 __ and flow
43 Sycophant
44 Curve in a road
46 Honest __
48 CIA forerunner
49 Caravan animal
50 Oil type
51 Fox
53 Cast a sidelong glance
54 Rustic
55 Old anesthetic
57 Main artery
58 Contempt
59 Trapshooting
61 Vision
62 Bring to a stop
64 Legislators
66 Wiggle room
67 Leave in a hurry
68 A hardwood
72 Eatery
73 Drill
75 Major appliance
77 Deep cut
78 Magnitude
79 Except
82 Shoestring
83 Prescribed amount
84 River in France
85 Cries
86 Kukla, Fran and __
87 Raised line
88 Devilfish
89 City in Poland
90 Held in balance
91 A Muse
92 Saying
93 Abrasive mineral
96 Not very clear
97 Earthy deposit
101 Turn upside down
102 Fruity preserve
103 Kiss
106 Surgeons et al.
107 Jolt
108 Explosive
109 Body, in anatomy
112 Petrol
113 __ passim
114 Loud fight
116 Speed up
118 Panhandle
120 Cereal grass
121 Embrace
122 Might
123 Cognizant
125 Mary __ Moore
127 Governed
129 Silk cotton
130 Rousseau title
131 Dressed to the __
134 Strikebreaker
136 The Bard's river
137 Movie
138 __ of March
141 "__ Got a Secret"
143 Ab __
144 Fall behind
145 Throw in a curve
146 Arab garment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.