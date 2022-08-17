ACROSS

1 Drop in on

6 Used a broom

11 Breaks

16 Spin

21 Rub out

22 The Pentateuch

23 Tight

24 A mass medium

25 Greek letter

26 Come to be

27 Quarrel (Hyph.)

28 Frosty dwelling

29 From __ __ Z

30 Apparel

31 Aqua __

32 Actor-musician Ñ Wolff

34 Publishing people (Abbr.)

35 Close

38 Of finest quality

40 For one

41 Poor grade

42 Shoe part

44 Benefit

45 Dog breed, for short

47 Company bigwig (Abbr.)

49 13 witches

52 Warning

54 Highwayman

56 Talk back to

60 Inter __

61 Redolence

62 Gigantic

63 Clump of grass

65 Blend

66 Was fond of

67 Newborn

68 Pronoun of old

69 Fish eggs

70 Genesis name

71 Golden- __

72 Cabbage

73 Spelling or quilting

74 __ Dame

76 Drawn-out

78 NaCl

79 Fly high

80 __ -garde

81 Small island

82 Elevator, British style

83 Shadowy

84 Hwy.

85 __ -case scenario

88 Labyrinth

89 Score in tennis

90 Speech sound

94 Root or Yale

95 Expert

96 Stockings

97 Anchor

98 Farm animal

99 Days gone by

100 Have a meal

102 Fashioned

103 Aches

104 Chopping tool

105 Coloring matter

107 "All That __"

108 Poetry

109 Recipe direction

110 Sowing need

111 Something unpredictable

113 Plinth

114 Capacious

115 That girl

117 Branch

118 Cheat

119 Gloom and __

121 Books expert (Abbr.)

124 Dance, drama, etc.

126 Betel palm

128 Rouse

132 Moo

133 Disorganized place

134 Hit hard

135 Implied but unsaid

139 "What Kind of Fool __ __?"

140 Be in store for

142 Homegrown

144 Angry

145 Rabbit fur

147 Function

148 Steer clear of

149 "Home __"

150 Old French coin

151 Get gussied up

152 Like a judge

153 Kelly and Krupa

154 Cooks

DOWN

1 Strict vegetarian

2 Angry

3 Place in the South Pacific

4 Doctrine

5 Oolong, e.g.

6 Top performer

7 Sported

8 Discord personified

9 Travel document

10 An article

11 Play a guitar

12 Medical specialty

13 "__ Karenina"

14 Letter before omega

15 Cassia

16 Twist and turn

17 Crone

18 Ran in neutral

19 __ __ Janeiro

20 Unbound

30 Change the color of

31 Brooch

33 Accumulate

36 Running bird

37 Big __

39 Decompose

40 __ and flow

43 Sycophant

44 Curve in a road

46 Honest __

48 CIA forerunner

49 Caravan animal

50 Oil type

51 Fox

53 Cast a sidelong glance

54 Rustic

55 Old anesthetic

57 Main artery

58 Contempt

59 Trapshooting

61 Vision

62 Bring to a stop

64 Legislators

66 Wiggle room

67 Leave in a hurry

68 A hardwood

72 Eatery

73 Drill

75 Major appliance

77 Deep cut

78 Magnitude

79 Except

82 Shoestring

83 Prescribed amount

84 River in France

85 Cries

86 Kukla, Fran and __

87 Raised line

88 Devilfish

89 City in Poland

90 Held in balance

91 A Muse

92 Saying

93 Abrasive mineral

96 Not very clear

97 Earthy deposit

101 Turn upside down

102 Fruity preserve

103 Kiss

106 Surgeons et al.

107 Jolt

108 Explosive

109 Body, in anatomy

112 Petrol

113 __ passim

114 Loud fight

116 Speed up

118 Panhandle

120 Cereal grass

121 Embrace

122 Might

123 Cognizant

125 Mary __ Moore

127 Governed

129 Silk cotton

130 Rousseau title

131 Dressed to the __

134 Strikebreaker

136 The Bard's river

137 Movie

138 __ of March

141 "__ Got a Secret"

143 Ab __

144 Fall behind

145 Throw in a curve

146 Arab garment

