ACROSS

1 Handbag

6 __ Park, Colorado

11 Die down

16 Class

21 __ -propre

22 City in Africa

23 Parlor

24 Old Greek marketplace

25 Noodles in broth

26 The waters of the Earth

28 Gist

29 "__ __ Yankee Doodle ..."

30 Bouquet

31 Cravat

32 Concerns

34 __ Maria

35 Deliver a tune

37 Zodiac sign

38 Homeric sorceress

40 Elev.

41 Crimson

42 Praise

44 Wild cat

46 Edible tubers

49 The Atlantic and the Pacific

52 Equitable

53 Uncooked

55 Flew up and around

59 Mad

60 Business abbr.

61 Toy gun projectile

64 __ donna

65 To this place

66 Village

67 Optimistic

68 Flower garland

70 Customer no.

71 Operated

72 Toil

73 The Buckeye State

74 Tolerate

76 Golf peg

77 __ City of Oz

79 Holiday time

80 Accept

82 Prized

84 Food thickener

85 Writer of verse

86 Arab VIP

87 Always

88 Collect

90 __ Domini

91 Rend

92 One with a mentor

95 Serv. branch

96 Means of control

98 Foray

100 __ in Boots

101 Sat.'s tomorrow

102 Design detail, for short

104 Depot (Abbr.)

105 Royal treasury

106 Residence

107 Little bit

108 Inventor Nikola __

110 Kiss

112 __ de grace

113 Complete

114 Like marked-down goods (2 wds.)

116 Timetable abbr.

117 Churl

118 Light rain

119 Buckle

121 Protective structure

124 "Begone!"

125 Bit of coal

128 __ passim

130 Antlered animal

131 Color

132 Sweet wine

136 Cuckoo

137 Religious doctrine

139 Upper limb

140 Unseen emanation

141 Church seat

142 Range

144 Unsnarl

147 Suspect's story

149 Los __, California

150 Demean

151 Instruments

152 Some Scandinavians

153 Jumped

154 Harder to find

155 Metal brick

156 Lived

DOWN

1 City on the Seine

2 Savory taste

3 Kind of numeral

4 "Peggy __ Got Married"

5 Sea eagle (var.)

6 Repeated

7 Authority (Hyph.)

8 Kempt

9 Go wrong

10 More dirty

11 Facet

12 Cry of disgust

13 Guinness of movies

14 The Pentateuch

15 Vim

16 Popular pets

17 Time

18 Device on a sub

19 Treasure __

20 Kind of seal

27 Beget

30 And

33 Abbr. in footnotes (2 wds.)

36 Glossy finish

38 Potato or poker

39 Premature

43 Every

44 Complain

45 Linden or Holbrook

47 Swab

48 Bird found in marshes

49 Yellow pigment

50 The elite

51 Sincerity

52 Kitchen item

54 Confused collection

56 Film (2 wds.)

57 Host

58 Old-fashioned

60 Quantity of firewood

61 Luau fare

62 Arcane

63 Brewed beverage

66 King's "__ Claiborne"

67 Oratory

69 Opposite

72 Bet

73 Baking chamber

74 Leave unmentioned

75 Place in Switzerland

78 "Hurray!"

79 Time periods

81 Surrounded by

83 Rent

85 Straw hat

88 Hearty enjoyment

89 Skiing venue

92 Heeled shoe

93 Craftiness

94 Stage direction

97 "__ a boy!"

99 A wood

100 Decant

103 Lobster part

105 Public meeting

106 __, line and sinker

107 Joyous shout

109 __ __ mode

111 Round body

112 Heart

113 A pronoun

115 Irish Gaelic

117 Variety of rice

118 Kind of tropical tree

120 Greek poet

122 Replacement car

123 Herbaceous plant

124 Most confident

125 Twangy

126 A relative

127 Plant and animal life

129 Kapok

131 British greeting

133 Express a view

134 Mutineer

135 Squirm

137 School event

138 Old Russian ruler

140 Eager

143 Explosive sound

145 Language suffix

146 __ compos mentis

147 Do sums

148 Rule

