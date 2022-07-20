ACROSS
1 Handbag
6 __ Park, Colorado
11 Die down
16 Class
21 __ -propre
22 City in Africa
23 Parlor
24 Old Greek marketplace
25 Noodles in broth
26 The waters of the Earth
28 Gist
29 "__ __ Yankee Doodle ..."
30 Bouquet
31 Cravat
32 Concerns
34 __ Maria
35 Deliver a tune
37 Zodiac sign
38 Homeric sorceress
40 Elev.
41 Crimson
42 Praise
44 Wild cat
46 Edible tubers
49 The Atlantic and the Pacific
52 Equitable
53 Uncooked
55 Flew up and around
59 Mad
60 Business abbr.
61 Toy gun projectile
64 __ donna
65 To this place
66 Village
67 Optimistic
68 Flower garland
70 Customer no.
71 Operated
72 Toil
73 The Buckeye State
74 Tolerate
76 Golf peg
77 __ City of Oz
79 Holiday time
80 Accept
82 Prized
84 Food thickener
85 Writer of verse
86 Arab VIP
87 Always
88 Collect
90 __ Domini
91 Rend
92 One with a mentor
95 Serv. branch
96 Means of control
98 Foray
100 __ in Boots
101 Sat.'s tomorrow
102 Design detail, for short
104 Depot (Abbr.)
105 Royal treasury
106 Residence
107 Little bit
108 Inventor Nikola __
110 Kiss
112 __ de grace
113 Complete
114 Like marked-down goods (2 wds.)
116 Timetable abbr.
117 Churl
118 Light rain
119 Buckle
121 Protective structure
124 "Begone!"
125 Bit of coal
128 __ passim
130 Antlered animal
131 Color
132 Sweet wine
136 Cuckoo
137 Religious doctrine
139 Upper limb
140 Unseen emanation
141 Church seat
142 Range
144 Unsnarl
147 Suspect's story
149 Los __, California
150 Demean
151 Instruments
152 Some Scandinavians
153 Jumped
154 Harder to find
155 Metal brick
156 Lived
DOWN
1 City on the Seine
2 Savory taste
3 Kind of numeral
4 "Peggy __ Got Married"
5 Sea eagle (var.)
6 Repeated
7 Authority (Hyph.)
8 Kempt
9 Go wrong
10 More dirty
11 Facet
12 Cry of disgust
13 Guinness of movies
14 The Pentateuch
15 Vim
16 Popular pets
17 Time
18 Device on a sub
19 Treasure __
20 Kind of seal
27 Beget
30 And
33 Abbr. in footnotes (2 wds.)
36 Glossy finish
38 Potato or poker
39 Premature
43 Every
44 Complain
45 Linden or Holbrook
47 Swab
48 Bird found in marshes
49 Yellow pigment
50 The elite
51 Sincerity
52 Kitchen item
54 Confused collection
56 Film (2 wds.)
57 Host
58 Old-fashioned
60 Quantity of firewood
61 Luau fare
62 Arcane
63 Brewed beverage
66 King's "__ Claiborne"
67 Oratory
69 Opposite
72 Bet
73 Baking chamber
74 Leave unmentioned
75 Place in Switzerland
78 "Hurray!"
79 Time periods
81 Surrounded by
83 Rent
85 Straw hat
88 Hearty enjoyment
89 Skiing venue
92 Heeled shoe
93 Craftiness
94 Stage direction
97 "__ a boy!"
99 A wood
100 Decant
103 Lobster part
105 Public meeting
106 __, line and sinker
107 Joyous shout
109 __ __ mode
111 Round body
112 Heart
113 A pronoun
115 Irish Gaelic
117 Variety of rice
118 Kind of tropical tree
120 Greek poet
122 Replacement car
123 Herbaceous plant
124 Most confident
125 Twangy
126 A relative
127 Plant and animal life
129 Kapok
131 British greeting
133 Express a view
134 Mutineer
135 Squirm
137 School event
138 Old Russian ruler
140 Eager
143 Explosive sound
145 Language suffix
146 __ compos mentis
147 Do sums
148 Rule
