Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THREE-WORD BOOK TITLES

Correct the one word that is wrong. The author's name is provided. (e.g., "West of Eden," by John Steinbeck. Answer: "East of Eden.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "On the Train," by Jack Kerouac

Answer________

2. "Waiting for Payday," by Samuel Beckett

Answer________

3. "The Great Depression," by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Answer________

4. "A Delicious Orange," by Anthony Burgess

Answer________

5. "Out of Money," by Karen Blixen

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. "Pride and Shame," by Jane Austen

Answer________

7. "Crazy Rich Indians," by Kevin Kwan

Answer________

8. "Crime and Justice," by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Answer________

9. "Holiday in Venice," by Thomas Mann

Answer________

10. "The Bluest Sea," by Toni Morrison

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. "Heart of Stone," by Joseph Conrad

Answer________

12. "Flowers for Breakfast," by Daniel Keyes

Answer________

13. "Water for Flowers," by Sara Gruen

Answer________

14. "The Book Worm," by Markus Zusak

Answer________

15. "The Party Games," by Suzanne Collins

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "On the Road." 2. "Waiting for Godot." 3. "The Great Gatsby." 4. "A Clockwork Orange." 5. "Out of Africa." 6. "Pride and Prejudice." 7. "Crazy Rich Asians." 8. "Crime and Punishment." 9. "Death in Venice." 10. "The Bluest Eye." 11. "Heart of Darkness." 12. "Flowers for Algernon." 13. "Water for Elephants." 14. "The Book Thief." 15. "The Hunger Games."

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

