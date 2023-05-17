Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-WORD BOOK TITLES
Correct the one word that is wrong. The author's name is provided. (e.g., "West of Eden," by John Steinbeck. Answer: "East of Eden.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "On the Train," by Jack Kerouac
Answer________
2. "Waiting for Payday," by Samuel Beckett
Answer________
3. "The Great Depression," by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Answer________
4. "A Delicious Orange," by Anthony Burgess
Answer________
5. "Out of Money," by Karen Blixen
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. "Pride and Shame," by Jane Austen
Answer________
7. "Crazy Rich Indians," by Kevin Kwan
Answer________
8. "Crime and Justice," by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Answer________
9. "Holiday in Venice," by Thomas Mann
Answer________
10. "The Bluest Sea," by Toni Morrison
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. "Heart of Stone," by Joseph Conrad
Answer________
12. "Flowers for Breakfast," by Daniel Keyes
Answer________
13. "Water for Flowers," by Sara Gruen
Answer________
14. "The Book Worm," by Markus Zusak
Answer________
15. "The Party Games," by Suzanne Collins
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "On the Road." 2. "Waiting for Godot." 3. "The Great Gatsby." 4. "A Clockwork Orange." 5. "Out of Africa." 6. "Pride and Prejudice." 7. "Crazy Rich Asians." 8. "Crime and Punishment." 9. "Death in Venice." 10. "The Bluest Eye." 11. "Heart of Darkness." 12. "Flowers for Algernon." 13. "Water for Elephants." 14. "The Book Thief." 15. "The Hunger Games."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
