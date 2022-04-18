Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STATE CAPITALS
Name the state capital and its state. (e.g., The only state capital with the letter “x” in its name. Answer: Phoenix, Arizona.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The only state capital with a name that ends in “ville.”
Answer________
2. Which capital city has “The Saintly City” as one of its nicknames?
Answer________
3. Name any two of the four state capitals that begin with the letter “H.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The first state capital alphabetically.
Answer________
5. The only state capital that begins with the letter “I.”
Answer________
6. Name two of the three state capitals with five-letter names.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The last state capital alphabetically.
Answer________
8. Name any two of the four state capitals with the word “City” in the name.
Answer________
9. Which state capital is the least populous?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Nashville, Tennessee. 2. St. Paul, Minnesota. 3. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Hartford, Connecticut; Helena, Montana; Honolulu, Hawaii. 4. Albany, New York. 5. Indianapolis, Indiana. 6. Dover, Delaware; Boise, Idaho; Salem, Oregon. 7. Trenton, New Jersey. 8. Carson City, Nevada; Jefferson City, Missouri; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Salt Lake City, Utah. 9. Montpelier, Vermont.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
