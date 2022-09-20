Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "A" IN SCIENCE
Each answer is a scientific word that begins with "A." (e.g., The study of material remains of past human life and activities. Answer: Archaeology.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The mass of air surrounding Earth.
Answer________
2. An increase in the rate at which something happens, changes or grows.
Answer________
3. A chemical substance with a pH value of less than 7.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The fossilized resin from pine trees.
Answer________
5. To take in a gas, liquid or other substance.
Answer________
6. Any of the small rocky celestial bodies found especially between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A change in a plant or animal that makes it better able to live in a particular place or situation.
Answer________
8. An enclosed area where birds are kept.
Answer________
9. A layer of earth or rock that contains water or that water can pass through.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Atmosphere. 2. Acceleration. 3. Acid. 4. Amber. 5. Absorb. 6. Asteroids. 7. Adaptation. 8. Aviary. 9. Aquifer.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
