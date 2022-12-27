Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WAR IN LITERATURE
(e.g., In "Battlefield Earth," our planet is ruled by this alien race. Answer: Psychlos.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In this 1898 novel by H.G. Wells, Earth is attacked by Martians.
Answer________
2. "Gates of Fire" is narrated by Xeones, one of three Greek survivors of this battle.
Answer________
3. "Cold Mountain" describes events following this war.
Answer________
4. "At Dawn We Slept" covers this attack on Sunday, Dec. 7.
Answer________
5. "The Charge of the Light Brigade" poem is set in this war.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. "The Killer Angels" depicts three days of this famous Civil War battle.
Answer________
7. This British novel recounts the experiences of a horse named Joey.
Answer________
8. This 1975 novel by James Clavell begins in feudal Japan.
Answer________
9. This novel by Leo Tolstoy chronicles Napoleon's invasion of Russia.
Answer________
10. "Doctor Zhivago" takes place between this revolution and World War II.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This James Fenimore Cooper novel is set in 1757 during the French and Indian War.
Answer________
12. This 1928 play is set in the trenches toward the end of the World War I.
Answer________
13. The German title of this novel about World War I is "Im Westen nichts Neues."
Answer________
14. This comedy by George Bernard Shaw takes place during the Serbo-Bulgarian War.
Answer________
15. In the first novel of a trilogy by John Jakes, two friends fight in the Mexican-American War.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "The War of the Worlds." 2. Battle of Thermopylae. 3. The U.S. Civil War. 4. Pearl Harbor. 5. The Crimean War. 6. Battle of Gettysburg. 7. "War Horse." 8. "Shogun." 9. "War and Peace." 10. Russian Revolution. 11. "The Last of the Mohicans." 12. "Journey's End." 13. "All Quiet on the Western Front." 14. "Arms and the Man." 15. "North and South."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
