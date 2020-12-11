Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TRANSPORTATION

(e.g., If V8 is not a beverage what is it? Answer: Engine (eight-

cylinder).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What kind of vehicle used to have a “caboose”?

2. What is a “dipstick” used to measure?

3. What do the English call the London subway system?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This U.S. passenger railroad service is operated by the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

5. What was the name of the first spacecraft?

6. This supersonic jet was of British-French design.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What were John Alcock and Arthur Brown first to accomplish?

8. In July 2020, the United Arab Emirates launched an orbiter to ____.

9. What is English for “Le tunnel sous la Manche”?

ANSWERS: 1. Train. 2. A car’s oil level. 3. The Underground or The Tube. 4. Amtrak. 5. Sputnik 1. 6. The Concorde. 7. The first nonstop trans-Atlantic flight. 8. Mars. 9. The Channel Tunnel (the “Chunnel”).

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher

