Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TRANSPORTATION
(e.g., If V8 is not a beverage what is it? Answer: Engine (eight-
cylinder).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What kind of vehicle used to have a “caboose”?
Answer________
2. What is a “dipstick” used to measure?
Answer________
3. What do the English call the London subway system?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This U.S. passenger railroad service is operated by the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.
Answer________
5. What was the name of the first spacecraft?
Answer________
6. This supersonic jet was of British-French design.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What were John Alcock and Arthur Brown first to accomplish?
Answer________
8. In July 2020, the United Arab Emirates launched an orbiter to ____.
Answer________
9. What is English for “Le tunnel sous la Manche”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Train. 2. A car’s oil level. 3. The Underground or The Tube. 4. Amtrak. 5. Sputnik 1. 6. The Concorde. 7. The first nonstop trans-Atlantic flight. 8. Mars. 9. The Channel Tunnel (the “Chunnel”).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher
