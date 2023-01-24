Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THREE-LETTER WORDS

(e.g., A poisonous snake. Answer: Asp.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A short sleep.

Answer________

2. To pull a vehicle by attaching it to the back of another vehicle.

Answer________

3. To reduce the amount of light.

Answer________

4. The hole at the top of a needle.

Answer________

5. To cut grass.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. A written record of events on a ship.

Answer________

7. A cylindrical cup used mainly for hot drinks.

Answer________

8. The standard number of strokes for each hole on a golf course.

Answer________

9. A solemn promise.

Answer________

10. To be sorry about something and wish that it had not happened.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. A tooth on the rim of a gear wheel.

Answer________

12. A group of fish eggs.

Answer________

13. The outward flow of the tide.

Answer________

14. A color or shade of color.

Answer________

15. To spoil something.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Nap. 2. Tow. 3. Dim. 4. Eye. 5. Mow. 6. Log. 7. Mug. 8. Par. 9. Vow. 10. Rue. 11. Cog. 12. Roe. 13. Ebb. 14. Hue. 15. Mar.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

