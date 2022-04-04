Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: A ? ? ? A
Each answer is a five-letter word that both begins and ends with the letter “a.” (e.g., A popular island resort formerly part of the Netherlands Antilles. Answer: Aruba.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A large area that is surrounded by seats.
Answer________
2. A Hawaiian word used when greeting or parting from someone.
Answer________
3. A distinctive and usually pleasant or savory smell.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The main artery of the body.
Answer________
5. The first letter of the Greek alphabet.
Answer________
6. The marketplace in ancient Greece.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Temporary absence or voluntary cessation of breathing.
Answer________
8. An American brand of household appliances.
Answer________
9. A female friend in Spanish.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arena. 2. Aloha. 3. Aroma. 4. Aorta. 5. Alpha. 6. Agora. 7. Apnea. 8. Amana. 9. Amiga.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
