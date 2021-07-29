FROM NORTH AMERICA SYNDICATE INC., 300 W. 57th STREET, 41st FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PROOFREADING
Write the correct word to replace the error. (e.g., I congratulated them for the birth of their son. Answer: On.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He is a inexperienced carpenter.
Answer________
2. The cat drank it's milk.
Answer________
3. Everyone accept Tim answered correctly.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Her dress perfectly complimented the color of her eyes.
Answer________
5. Everyone must bring their own materials.
Answer________
6. The recession had a negative affect on sales.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The criminals have got their just desserts.
Answer________
8. A "spoon full of sugar" is what Mary Poppins would proscribe.
Answer________
9. The seagull soared overhead on stationery wings.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. An. 2. Its. 3. Except. 4. Complemented. 5. His or her. 6. Effect. 7. Deserts. 8. Prescribe. 9. Stationary.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
