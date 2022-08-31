Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SILVER
(e.g., The name of this country means “(made) of silver.” Answer: Argentina.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This element is also called quicksilver.
2. She was promised 1,100 silver coins to betray Samson.
3. He was given 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In the song, you should look for this “whenever a cloud appears in the blue.”
5. What type of primate is known as a silverback?
6. What fictional cowboy would declare, “Hi-yo, Silver! Away!”?
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In Genesis, his brothers sold him into slavery for 20 pieces of silver.
8. The SSM is a U.S. Armed Forces military decoration. For what does the “SSM” stand?
9. What expression means to be born into a wealthy and privileged family?
ANSWERS: 1. Mercury. 2. Delilah. 3. Judas (Iscariot). 4. “Look for the silver lining.” 5. Gorilla. 6. The Lone Ranger. 7. Joseph. 8. Silver Star Medal. 9. Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth.
