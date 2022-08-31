Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SILVER

(e.g., The name of this country means “(made) of silver.” Answer: Argentina.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This element is also called quicksilver.

Answer________

2. She was promised 1,100 silver coins to betray Samson.

Answer________

3. He was given 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. In the song, you should look for this “whenever a cloud appears in the blue.”

Answer________

5. What type of primate is known as a silverback?

Answer________

6. What fictional cowboy would declare, “Hi-yo, Silver! Away!”?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. In Genesis, his brothers sold him into slavery for 20 pieces of silver.

Answer________

8. The SSM is a U.S. Armed Forces military decoration. For what does the “SSM” stand?

Answer________

9. What expression means to be born into a wealthy and privileged family?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Mercury. 2. Delilah. 3. Judas (Iscariot). 4. “Look for the silver lining.” 5. Gorilla. 6. The Lone Ranger. 7. Joseph. 8. Silver Star Medal. 9. Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you