Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTLUCK QUESTIONS
(e.g., What is right in the middle of "England"? Answer: "L.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The art of cutting bushes into a particular shape.
2. What color is the "black box" in an airplane?
3. A group of owls is known as a _____.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What kind of animal is a "Bombay duck"?
5. What "little" statue is a landmark of Copenhagen?
6. The kookaburra bird is also called a "laughing _____."
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Term for a hockey player scoring three goals in one game.
8. The art of folding pieces of paper to make models is called ______.
9. A "zebroid" is a cross between a zebra and a _____.
ANSWERS: 1. Topiary. 2. Orange. 3. Parliament. 4. Fish. 5. "The Little Mermaid." 6. Jackass. 7. Hat trick. 8. Origami. 9. Horse or donkey.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
