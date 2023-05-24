Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HORNS
(e.g., This horn is also known as the “Somali Peninsula.” Answer: The Horn of Africa.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This compound word refers to someone who does not have much experience.
Answer________
2. The name of this type of wasp begins with “horn.”
Answer________
3. What does one do when he “horns in”?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This cape marks where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans meet.
Answer________
5. Who played the title role in the 1950 film “Young Man with a Horn”?
Answer________
6. This is also called the “Horn of Plenty.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This “horn” expression means to talk about oneself in a way that shows pride.
Answer________
8. This is the primary inlet of the Bosphorus in Turkey.
Answer________
9. What type of horn did Satchmo play?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Greenhorn. 2. Hornet. 3. Intrudes on someone or something. 4. Cape Horn. 5. Kirk Douglas. 6. Cornucopia. 7. Toot one’s own horn. 8. Golden Horn. 9. Trumpet.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
