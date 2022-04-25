Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MONSTERS

(e.g., He is depicted as a man on horseback who is missing his head. Answer: Headless Horseman.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This Bram Stoker monster is repulsed by garlic and the crucifix.

Answer________

2. This monster was created using body parts from deceased criminals.

Answer________

3. Robert Louis Stevenson created this creature with an unpredictable dual personality.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. In this 1979 horror film, a deadly extraterrestrial is set loose on a spaceship.

Answer________

5. Title of a 1981 horror comedy film: “An American ____ in London.”

Answer________

6. In Greek mythology, this monster was a man with the head and tail of a bull.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. In this 1958 film, an alien entity crashes to Earth from outer space inside a meteorite.

Answer________

8. This enormous prehistoric sea monster appeared in a series of Japanese films.

Answer________

9. These giant one-eyed creatures appeared in Greek mythology.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Dracula. 2. Frankenstein’s monster. 3. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. 4. “Alien.” 5. Werewolf 6. Minotaur. 7. “The Blob.” 8. Godzilla. 9. Cyclops.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

