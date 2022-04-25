Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MONSTERS
(e.g., He is depicted as a man on horseback who is missing his head. Answer: Headless Horseman.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This Bram Stoker monster is repulsed by garlic and the crucifix.
Answer________
2. This monster was created using body parts from deceased criminals.
Answer________
3. Robert Louis Stevenson created this creature with an unpredictable dual personality.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In this 1979 horror film, a deadly extraterrestrial is set loose on a spaceship.
Answer________
5. Title of a 1981 horror comedy film: “An American ____ in London.”
Answer________
6. In Greek mythology, this monster was a man with the head and tail of a bull.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In this 1958 film, an alien entity crashes to Earth from outer space inside a meteorite.
Answer________
8. This enormous prehistoric sea monster appeared in a series of Japanese films.
Answer________
9. These giant one-eyed creatures appeared in Greek mythology.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Dracula. 2. Frankenstein’s monster. 3. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. 4. “Alien.” 5. Werewolf 6. Minotaur. 7. “The Blob.” 8. Godzilla. 9. Cyclops.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.