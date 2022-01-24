Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ACRONYMS

Provide the full form of the acronym. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., NATO. Answer: North Atlantic Treaty Organization.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. ETA

Answer________

2. BLT

Answer________

3. PIN

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. NASA

Answer________

5. MADD

Answer________

6. POTUS

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. SCUBA

Answer________

8. FEMA

Answer________

9. ROTC

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Estimated time of arrival. 2. Bacon, lettuce and tomato. 3. Personal identification number. 4. National Aeronautics and Space Administration. 5. Mothers Against Drunk Driving. 6. President of the United States. 7. Self-contained underwater breathing apparatus. 8. Federal Emergency Management Agency. 9. Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

