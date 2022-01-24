Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ACRONYMS
Provide the full form of the acronym. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., NATO. Answer: North Atlantic Treaty Organization.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. ETA
Answer________
2. BLT
Answer________
3. PIN
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. NASA
Answer________
5. MADD
Answer________
6. POTUS
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. SCUBA
Answer________
8. FEMA
Answer________
9. ROTC
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Estimated time of arrival. 2. Bacon, lettuce and tomato. 3. Personal identification number. 4. National Aeronautics and Space Administration. 5. Mothers Against Drunk Driving. 6. President of the United States. 7. Self-contained underwater breathing apparatus. 8. Federal Emergency Management Agency. 9. Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.