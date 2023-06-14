Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ONE WORD, TWO MEANINGS
Each answer is a three-letter noun that has two meanings. (e.g., A soft hat with a visor & a bottle top. Answer: Cap.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A hard-shelled dry fruit or seed & a small metal piece that screws onto a bolt.
Answer________
2. A device for creating a current of air & an ardent follower and admirer.
Answer________
3. An upper limb of a human & a strip or inlet of water as from a sea.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A contest that ends in a draw & a cloth that a man wears around his neck.
Answer________
5. A flying mammal & a club used in baseball.
Answer________
6. A small, common winged insect & a ball hit high into the air.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The forward part of a ship & a bending of the head in respect.
Answer________
8. An organ of hearing & a seed-bearing head of a cereal plant.
Answer________
9. A carbonated soft drink & an informal term for a father.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Nut. 2. Fan. 3. Arm. 4. Tie. 5. Bat. 6. Fly. 7. Bow. 8. Ear. 9. Pop.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
