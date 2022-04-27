Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FUNNY ROAD SIGNS
Provide the missing word. (e.g., He who laughs ____ didn’t get it. Answer: Last.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Despite the high cost of ____, it remains popular.
Answer________
2. Lego store reopens after lockdown. Folks lined up for ____.
Answer________
3. To be Frank, I’d have to change my ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Big shout out to my fingers. I can always ____ on them.
Answer________
5. My relationship with whiskey is on the ____.
Answer________
6. Electricians have to strip to make ____ meet.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Irony is the opposite of ____.
Answer________
8. I didn’t say it was your fault. I said I was ____ you.
Answer________
9. Nothing tops a plain ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Living. 2. Blocks. 3. Name. 4. Count. 5. Rocks. 6. Ends. 7. Wrinkly. 8. Blaming. 9. Pizza.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
