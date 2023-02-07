Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CAPTAINS

Which captain (real or fictional) is most closely identified with the ship(s) (e.g., HMS Endeavour, HMS Resolution. Answer: Captain Cook.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. HMS Bounty

Answer________

2. USS Enterprise

Answer________

3. The Black Pearl

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Nautilus

Answer________

5. Jolly Roger

Answer________

6. Pequod

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. MV Maersk Alabama

Answer________

8. USS Caine

Answer________

9. Cotton Blossom

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Captain Bligh. 2. Captain Kirk. 3. Captain Jack Sparrow. 4. Captain Nemo. 5. Captain Hook. 6. Captain Ahab. 7. Captain Phillips. 8. Captain Queeg. 9. Cap'n Andy Hawks.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

