Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CAPTAINS
Which captain (real or fictional) is most closely identified with the ship(s) (e.g., HMS Endeavour, HMS Resolution. Answer: Captain Cook.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. HMS Bounty
Answer________
2. USS Enterprise
Answer________
3. The Black Pearl
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Nautilus
Answer________
5. Jolly Roger
Answer________
6. Pequod
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. MV Maersk Alabama
Answer________
8. USS Caine
Answer________
9. Cotton Blossom
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Captain Bligh. 2. Captain Kirk. 3. Captain Jack Sparrow. 4. Captain Nemo. 5. Captain Hook. 6. Captain Ahab. 7. Captain Phillips. 8. Captain Queeg. 9. Cap'n Andy Hawks.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
