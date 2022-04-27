Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SMALL
Each answer is two words, and the first word is “small.” (e.g., Of, relating to, or being a firearm of small caliber. Answer: Small bore.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Light, informal conversation for social occasions.
Answer________
2. A young person of either sex.
Answer________
3. Coins of little value.
Answer________
4. Good things come in these.
Answer________
5. Guns that are light and easy to carry.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Machines used on tabletops such as toasters and coffeemakers.
Answer________
7. Someone or something that is not important or impressive.
Answer________
8. Television.
Answer________
9. Winning all but one of the tricks in a hand of bridge.
Answer________
10. A special court established for the simplified litigation of legal claims below a certain amount.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The longest part of the alimentary canal; where digestion is completed.
Answer________
12. The simplest method of tying a necktie.
Answer________
13. Used to say that something is not surprising.
Answer________
14. Relating to relatively small companies that have little equity.
Answer________
15. A shorter than usual, versatile attacking basketball player.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Small talk. 2. Small fry. 3. Small change. 4. Small packages. 5. Small arms. 6. Small appliances. 7. Small potatoes, small time, small beer. 8. Small screen. 9. Small slam. 10. Small-claims court. 11. Small intestine. 12. Small knot. 13. Small wonder. 14. Small cap. 15. Small forward.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
