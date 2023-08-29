Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STARTS WITH "AR"
Provide a word or name that starts with "ar" and fits the category. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., An American state. Answer: Arizona or Arkansas.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. An ocean.
Answer________
2. Part of the visible human body.
Answer________
3. A country.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A vegetable.
Answer________
5. A profession.
Answer________
6. A piece of furniture.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A mammal.
Answer________
8. A sport.
Answer________
9. A one-word, four-letter film title.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arctic Ocean. 2. Arm, armpit. 3. Armenia, Argentina. 4. Artichoke. 5. Architect, archaeologist, artist. 6. Armchair, airbed, armoire. 7. Armadillo. 8. Archery. 9. "Argo," "Araf," "Aria."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.