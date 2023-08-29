Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: STARTS WITH "AR"

Provide a word or name that starts with "ar" and fits the category. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., An American state. Answer: Arizona or Arkansas.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. An ocean.

Answer________

2. Part of the visible human body.

Answer________

3. A country.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A vegetable.

Answer________

5. A profession.

Answer________

6. A piece of furniture.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A mammal.

Answer________

8. A sport.

Answer________

9. A one-word, four-letter film title.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Arctic Ocean. 2. Arm, armpit. 3. Armenia, Argentina. 4. Artichoke. 5. Architect, archaeologist, artist. 6. Armchair, airbed, armoire. 7. Armadillo. 8. Archery. 9. "Argo," "Araf," "Aria."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

