Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GATES
(e.g., Term for a small house built at the entrance to a park or large property. Answer: Gatehouse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This strait connects the San Francisco Bay with the Pacific Ocean.
Answer________
2. This political scandal led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
Answer________
3. This gate in Paris is at the western end of the Champs-Elysees.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This stainless-steel arch is in St. Louis, Missouri.
Answer________
5. This gate in Berlin is a symbol of peace and a city landmark.
Answer________
6. Term for a neighborhood to which entry is restricted to residents and their guests.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Hells Gate is an abrupt narrowing of this river in British Columbia.
Answer________
8. This gate is the sole remaining piece of Mycenaean sculpture.
Answer________
9. What is the full name of the foundation abbreviated as BMGF?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The Golden Gate. 2. Watergate. 3. Arc de Triomphe. 4. The Gateway Arch. 5. Brandenburg Gate. 6. Gated community. 7. Fraser River. 8. Lion Gate. 9. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.