Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE WEATHER IN SONG TITLES
Complete the song title. (e.g., “Candle in the _____”: Elton John. Answer: Wind.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Here Comes the ___”: The Beatles
Answer________
2. “Blowin’ in the ____”: Bob Dylan
Answer________
3. “Singin’ in the ____”: Gene Kelly
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “_____ Keep Fallin’ on My Head”: B.J. Thomas.
Answer________
5. “____ Beneath My Wings”: Bette Midler
Answer________
6. “Have You Ever Seen the ____?”: Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Riders on the ____”: The Doors
Answer________
8. “_____ in the Wind”: Kansas.
Answer________
9. “____ Days and Mondays”: The Carpenters
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Sun. 2. Wind. 3. Rain. 4. Raindrops. 5. Wind. 6. Rain. 7. Storm. 8. Dust. 9. Rainy.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
