Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: QUEEN
(e.g., What is a queen consort? Answer: The wife of a reigning king.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In which two-player board game is there a queen, king and bishop?
Answer________
2. What furniture item commonly uses “queen” to denote a size?
Answer________
3. In which country is there a state named Queensland?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the largest borough (area) of New York City?
Answer________
5. Where in the U.S. would you go to view the RMS Queen Mary?
Answer________
6. In “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” this queen said, “Off with his head!”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who was the lead vocalist for the rock band Queen?
Answer________
8. What or who is “The Faerie Queene”?
Answer________
9. What is a queen dowager?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Chess. 2. Bed. 3. Australia. 4. Queens. 5. Port of Long Beach, California. 6. Queen of Hearts. 7. Freddie Mercury. 8. A poem. 9. The widow of a king.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
