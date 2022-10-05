Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: QUEEN

(e.g., What is a queen consort? Answer: The wife of a reigning king.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. In which two-player board game is there a queen, king and bishop?

2. What furniture item commonly uses “queen” to denote a size?

3. In which country is there a state named Queensland?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is the largest borough (area) of New York City?

5. Where in the U.S. would you go to view the RMS Queen Mary?

6. In “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” this queen said, “Off with his head!”

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Who was the lead vocalist for the rock band Queen?

8. What or who is “The Faerie Queene”?

9. What is a queen dowager?

ANSWERS: 1. Chess. 2. Bed. 3. Australia. 4. Queens. 5. Port of Long Beach, California. 6. Queen of Hearts. 7. Freddie Mercury. 8. A poem. 9. The widow of a king.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

