Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE NOT SO EASY QUIZ
(e.g., Which is correct: “He got his just deserts” or “He got his just desserts”? Answer: Deserts.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What kind of animal is a koala?
Answer________
2. What was in the cask carried by St. Bernard dogs?
Answer________
3. In law, to what does the term “corpus delicti” refer?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Who, when asked why he wanted to climb Mount Everest, replied, “Because it’s there.”
Answer________
5. Where did the famous Roman chariot races take place?
Answer________
6. In what film was the song “White Christmas” introduced?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In the film “Algiers,” who said, “Come with me to the Casbah”?
Answer________
8. In the 1930 film, who or what was “The Blue Angel”?
Answer________
9. As the Titanic sank, what song was the ship’s band playing?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. A marsupial (not a bear). 2. They never carried a cask (not brandy). 3. The evidence that shows that a crime has been committed. 4. George Mallory (not Sir Edmund Hillary). 5. The Circus Maximus (not the Colosseum). 6. “Holiday Inn” (not “White Christmas”). 7. Nobody (not even Charles Boye). 8. A cabaret (not Marlene Dietrich; she played Lola Lola). 9. “Autumn” (not “Nearer, My God, to Thee”).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
