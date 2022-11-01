Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: Country Nicknames

(e.g., "Land of the Rising Sun." Answer: Japan.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "The Emerald Isle"

Answer________

2. "Uncle Sam"

Answer________

3. "The Great White North"

Answer________

4. "The Boot"

Answer________

5. "Land of Fire and Ice"

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. "Land of the Incas"

Answer________

7. "The Gift of the Nile"

Answer________

8. "The Holy Land"

Answer________

9. "India's Teardrop"

Answer________

10. "Land of the Morning Calm"

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. "Land of the Long White Cloud"

Answer________

12. "Graveyard of Empires"

Answer________

13. "The Hermit Kingdom"

Answer________

14. "Pearl of the Orient Seas"

Answer________

15. "Land of a Thousand Lakes"

Answer________

Answers: 1. Ireland. 2. The United States. 3. Canada. 4. Italy. 5. Iceland. 6. Peru. 7. Egypt. 8. Israel (Palestine). 9. Sri Lanka. 10. South Korea. 11. New Zealand. 12. Afghanistan. 13. North Korea. 14. Philippines. 15. Finland.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

