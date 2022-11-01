Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: Country Nicknames
(e.g., "Land of the Rising Sun." Answer: Japan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The Emerald Isle"
Answer________
2. "Uncle Sam"
Answer________
3. "The Great White North"
Answer________
4. "The Boot"
Answer________
5. "Land of Fire and Ice"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. "Land of the Incas"
Answer________
7. "The Gift of the Nile"
Answer________
8. "The Holy Land"
Answer________
9. "India's Teardrop"
Answer________
10. "Land of the Morning Calm"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. "Land of the Long White Cloud"
Answer________
12. "Graveyard of Empires"
Answer________
13. "The Hermit Kingdom"
Answer________
14. "Pearl of the Orient Seas"
Answer________
15. "Land of a Thousand Lakes"
Answer________
Answers: 1. Ireland. 2. The United States. 3. Canada. 4. Italy. 5. Iceland. 6. Peru. 7. Egypt. 8. Israel (Palestine). 9. Sri Lanka. 10. South Korea. 11. New Zealand. 12. Afghanistan. 13. North Korea. 14. Philippines. 15. Finland.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.