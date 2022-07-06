ACROSS

1 Babushka

6 Was concerned

11 Concede

16 Sawbones, for short

20 Risk

21 Old French coin

22 Get out

23 Deliver a speech

25 Battery terminal

26 Rodent

27 __ and penates

28 Licit

29 Cousin to an ology

30 Impair

32 Place of esteem

34 Notable time

35 Unmixed, as liquor

37 Drill

38 Storms

39 Prison official

41 Overturn

43 Femme fatale

44 Indigenous New Zealander

46 Soft colors

49 Ranted and __

50 Fails (2 wds.)

54 Discerning

55 Metric volume

56 Hacienda

57 Ore deposit

58 Stringed instrument, for short

59 Sofa

60 Vacation journeys

61 Summarize

62 Helot

64 Boyle or Sarandon

65 Untidy

66 Prescribed amount

67 Pitcher

68 Healthy

69 Brutish creature

70 Nipped

71 Sheltered side

72 Mononymous British singer

74 Pucker

75 Peter's __

77 Showy performer

80 In medias __

81 Engage in swordplay

82 Instance

83 Metric weight

87 Where the ark settled

89 Mawkish

90 Tint

91 Desert in Asia

92 Refresh

93 Not at all clear

94 Orbiting object

95 Flying fox

96 Blyton or Bagnold

97 Entertainment award

98 Made roads

99 Distant

102 Tropical nut

105 Sovereign

106 Greek goddess

107 Punctuation mark

108 Answer

109 Skull cavity

110 Desert plant

113 Red-brown color

114 Cougar

115 The basics

119 __ Louise Huxtable

120 Self-aggrandizing

123 Fall

125 Kindled

126 Kind of orange

128 Fat

129 Flavoring plant

130 Get with difficulty (with "up")

132 Rousseau title

133 Burn

134 Peace goddess

135 Juan __ de Leon

136 Narrow opening

137 Brought to bay

138 Pierced

139 Sing

DOWN

1 Where Cadiz is

2 Perfume ceremonially

3 Bouquet

4 Clear

5 Ran off

6 Dining hall on campus

7 On a bus

8 Baton __

9 If not

10 Poor grade

11 Declared but unproven

12 Benumb

13 Female animals

14 Currier and __

15 Try

16 Sand and silver

17 Mineral

18 Like a zoo animal

19 Gaze

24 __ vital

31 White poplar

32 Kitchen utensil

33 Like a missing GI

36 Stage skirt

38 Split apart

40 Guns

42 Animal friend

43 The devil

44 Wed

45 Gifts for the needy

46 Momentary stop

47 Cockeyed

48 Cubic meter

49 Foe

50 Alchemist in German legend

51 Not widespread

52 Saying

53 Tent

55 Cotton thread

56 Water-filled ditch

59 Formal contests

60 Tantalize

61 Mil. group on campus

63 Monk's title

64 Sugary

65 Forgiveness

66 Simple restaurant

69 Cottontail

70 Muddle with drink

73 Sketch

74 Saucy

75 Grew wan

76 Guy

77 Zenana

78 Coliseum

79 In a frenzied state

81 Pro __

82 One with promise

84 Automaton

85 Die down

86 Bishop's hat

88 Edit

89 A spice

90 Flock of birds

93 Office note

94 Kind of lily

98 Student

99 Of the kidney

100 Big bird

101 Flat-topped hill

103 Jacket worn in old Europe

104 Too

105 Purported

106 Like a golf ball

108 Sanctuary

109 Lying face-up

110 Woody stem

111 POTUS #2

112 Quibble

113 Gem

114 Difficult question

116 Flavorless

117 Greek sorceress

118 Kind of wool

121 Helper (Abbr.)

122 Recipe direction

123 Poi source

124 Catch sight of

127 Whitney or Wallach

129 Mammoth

131 Dove's cry

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you