ACROSS
1 Babushka
6 Was concerned
11 Concede
16 Sawbones, for short
20 Risk
21 Old French coin
22 Get out
23 Deliver a speech
25 Battery terminal
26 Rodent
27 __ and penates
28 Licit
29 Cousin to an ology
30 Impair
32 Place of esteem
34 Notable time
35 Unmixed, as liquor
37 Drill
38 Storms
39 Prison official
41 Overturn
43 Femme fatale
44 Indigenous New Zealander
46 Soft colors
49 Ranted and __
50 Fails (2 wds.)
54 Discerning
55 Metric volume
56 Hacienda
57 Ore deposit
58 Stringed instrument, for short
59 Sofa
60 Vacation journeys
61 Summarize
62 Helot
64 Boyle or Sarandon
65 Untidy
66 Prescribed amount
67 Pitcher
68 Healthy
69 Brutish creature
70 Nipped
71 Sheltered side
72 Mononymous British singer
74 Pucker
75 Peter's __
77 Showy performer
80 In medias __
81 Engage in swordplay
82 Instance
83 Metric weight
87 Where the ark settled
89 Mawkish
90 Tint
91 Desert in Asia
92 Refresh
93 Not at all clear
94 Orbiting object
95 Flying fox
96 Blyton or Bagnold
97 Entertainment award
98 Made roads
99 Distant
102 Tropical nut
105 Sovereign
106 Greek goddess
107 Punctuation mark
108 Answer
109 Skull cavity
110 Desert plant
113 Red-brown color
114 Cougar
115 The basics
119 __ Louise Huxtable
120 Self-aggrandizing
123 Fall
125 Kindled
126 Kind of orange
128 Fat
129 Flavoring plant
130 Get with difficulty (with "up")
132 Rousseau title
133 Burn
134 Peace goddess
135 Juan __ de Leon
136 Narrow opening
137 Brought to bay
138 Pierced
139 Sing
DOWN
1 Where Cadiz is
2 Perfume ceremonially
3 Bouquet
4 Clear
5 Ran off
6 Dining hall on campus
7 On a bus
8 Baton __
9 If not
10 Poor grade
11 Declared but unproven
12 Benumb
13 Female animals
14 Currier and __
15 Try
16 Sand and silver
17 Mineral
18 Like a zoo animal
19 Gaze
24 __ vital
31 White poplar
32 Kitchen utensil
33 Like a missing GI
36 Stage skirt
38 Split apart
40 Guns
42 Animal friend
43 The devil
44 Wed
45 Gifts for the needy
46 Momentary stop
47 Cockeyed
48 Cubic meter
49 Foe
50 Alchemist in German legend
51 Not widespread
52 Saying
53 Tent
55 Cotton thread
56 Water-filled ditch
59 Formal contests
60 Tantalize
61 Mil. group on campus
63 Monk's title
64 Sugary
65 Forgiveness
66 Simple restaurant
69 Cottontail
70 Muddle with drink
73 Sketch
74 Saucy
75 Grew wan
76 Guy
77 Zenana
78 Coliseum
79 In a frenzied state
81 Pro __
82 One with promise
84 Automaton
85 Die down
86 Bishop's hat
88 Edit
89 A spice
90 Flock of birds
93 Office note
94 Kind of lily
98 Student
99 Of the kidney
100 Big bird
101 Flat-topped hill
103 Jacket worn in old Europe
104 Too
105 Purported
106 Like a golf ball
108 Sanctuary
109 Lying face-up
110 Woody stem
111 POTUS #2
112 Quibble
113 Gem
114 Difficult question
116 Flavorless
117 Greek sorceress
118 Kind of wool
121 Helper (Abbr.)
122 Recipe direction
123 Poi source
124 Catch sight of
127 Whitney or Wallach
129 Mammoth
131 Dove's cry
