Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IT’S HOT

(e.g., The hottest planet in the solar system. Answer: Venus.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A heated frankfurter served on a bun.

Answer________

2. How hot must water be to boil at sea level?

Answer________

3. You are advised to strike while this is hot.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Hot liquid rock inside Earth.

Answer________

5. This geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupts regularly with 200-degree water.

Answer________

6. What is the answer to the Cowardly Lion’s question, “What makes the Hottentot so hot?”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The Carolina Reaper is considered the world’s hottest _____.

Answer________

8. Title of a famous “hot” three-act play by Tennessee Williams.

Answer________

9. This “hot” location is a resort city in Arkansas.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Hot dog. 2. 212 F (100 C). 3. Iron. 4. Magma. 5. Old Faithful. 6. Courage. 7. Pepper. 8. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” 9. Hot Springs.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

