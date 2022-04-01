Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IT’S HOT
(e.g., The hottest planet in the solar system. Answer: Venus.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A heated frankfurter served on a bun.
Answer________
2. How hot must water be to boil at sea level?
Answer________
3. You are advised to strike while this is hot.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Hot liquid rock inside Earth.
Answer________
5. This geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupts regularly with 200-degree water.
Answer________
6. What is the answer to the Cowardly Lion’s question, “What makes the Hottentot so hot?”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The Carolina Reaper is considered the world’s hottest _____.
Answer________
8. Title of a famous “hot” three-act play by Tennessee Williams.
Answer________
9. This “hot” location is a resort city in Arkansas.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hot dog. 2. 212 F (100 C). 3. Iron. 4. Magma. 5. Old Faithful. 6. Courage. 7. Pepper. 8. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” 9. Hot Springs.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
