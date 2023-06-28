Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BRAND NAME ANAGRAMS

Unscramble the word to make a brand name. A clue is provided. (e.g., Porches: an automobile Answer: Porsche.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Pipes: a popular soft drink.

Answer________

2. Must: an antacid.

Answer________

3. Visa: car rental.

Answer________

4. Neat: incontinence products.

Answer________

5. Nova: cosmetics.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Valid: medicine.

Answer________

7. Inlet: technology.

Answer________

8. Limbo: oil.

Answer________

9. Maids: automotive service.

Answer________

10. Abhors: board games.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Daunts: automobile.

Answer________

12. Adorn: drain cleaner.

Answer________

13. Crest: a breath mint.

Answer________

14. Resilient: a mouth wash.

Answer________

15. Neutral: automobile.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Pepsi. 2. Tums. 3. Avis. 4. Tena. 5. Avon. 6. Advil. 7. Intel. 8. Mobil. 9. Midas. 10. Hasbro. 11. Datsun. 12. Drano. 13. Certs. 14. Listerine. 15. Renault.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you