Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BRAND NAME ANAGRAMS
Unscramble the word to make a brand name. A clue is provided. (e.g., Porches: an automobile Answer: Porsche.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Pipes: a popular soft drink.
Answer________
2. Must: an antacid.
Answer________
3. Visa: car rental.
Answer________
4. Neat: incontinence products.
Answer________
5. Nova: cosmetics.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Valid: medicine.
Answer________
7. Inlet: technology.
Answer________
8. Limbo: oil.
Answer________
9. Maids: automotive service.
Answer________
10. Abhors: board games.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Daunts: automobile.
Answer________
12. Adorn: drain cleaner.
Answer________
13. Crest: a breath mint.
Answer________
14. Resilient: a mouth wash.
Answer________
15. Neutral: automobile.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Pepsi. 2. Tums. 3. Avis. 4. Tena. 5. Avon. 6. Advil. 7. Intel. 8. Mobil. 9. Midas. 10. Hasbro. 11. Datsun. 12. Drano. 13. Certs. 14. Listerine. 15. Renault.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
