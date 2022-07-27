Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FLOWERS IN TITLES
Each answer is the name of a flower. (e.g., Book title: “The Scarlet _____.” Answer: Pimpernel.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Umberto Eco book title: “The Name of the ____.”
Answer________
2. Tiny Tim’s signature song: “Tiptoe Through the ____.”
Answer________
3. Song and film title: “Days of Wine and _____.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Every morning you greet me” refers to this flower in “The Sound of Music.”
Answer________
5. Cartoon character _____ Pig looks a lot like Porky Pig, her significant other.
Answer________
6. The fleur-de-lis, associated primarily with French royalty, is a stylized ____ flower.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The official state anthem of Colorado is “Where the _____ Grow.”
Answer________
8. ____ Bucket is a social climber on TV’s “Keeping Up Appearances.”
Answer________
9. In Greek mythology, he fell in love with his own reflection.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rose. 2. Tulips. 3. Roses. 4. Edelweiss. 5. Petunia. 6. Lily. 7. Columbines. 8. Hyacinth. 9. Narcissus.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
