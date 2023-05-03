Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FILM TITLE FEMALE CHARACTERS

Name the actress who portrayed the title character. (e.g., “Ninotchka” (1939). Answer: Greta Garbo.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “All About Eve” (1950)

Answer________

2. “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)

Answer________

3. “Carrie” (1976)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “Philomena” (2013)

Answer________

5. “Sabrina” (1954)

Answer________

6. “Marnie” (1964)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “Still Alice” (2014)

Answer________

8. “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962)

Answer________

9. “Joan of Arc” (1948)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Anne Baxter. 2. Mia Farrow. 3. Sissy Spacek. 4. Judi Dench. 5. Audrey Hepburn. 6. Tippi Hedren. 7. Julianne Moore. 8. Bette Davis. 9. Ingrid Bergman.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

