Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FILM TITLE FEMALE CHARACTERS
Name the actress who portrayed the title character. (e.g., “Ninotchka” (1939). Answer: Greta Garbo.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “All About Eve” (1950)
Answer________
2. “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968)
Answer________
3. “Carrie” (1976)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Philomena” (2013)
Answer________
5. “Sabrina” (1954)
Answer________
6. “Marnie” (1964)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Still Alice” (2014)
Answer________
8. “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962)
Answer________
9. “Joan of Arc” (1948)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Anne Baxter. 2. Mia Farrow. 3. Sissy Spacek. 4. Judi Dench. 5. Audrey Hepburn. 6. Tippi Hedren. 7. Julianne Moore. 8. Bette Davis. 9. Ingrid Bergman.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
