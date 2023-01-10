ACROSS
1 Training routine
6 Cravat
11 Viper
16 Terra- __
21 Cowboy show
22 Tire in a trunk
23 Great multitude
24 Wall hanging
25 Ait
26 Flaxen fabric
27 Proverb
28 React to a jump scare
29 Contend
30 Subdivision (Abbr.)
31 Bro or sis
33 Cardiff natives
35 __ anglais
36 Tips
38 An attention-getter
39 Juniper liquor
40 Lair
41 Letter before theta
42 On
44 Shield
48 Sprinkle
51 Moistened with drippings
54 Blueprint
55 Emporium
57 Small drums
61 Anew
62 Boxing match
63 Rudd and McCartney
65 Tempest
66 Cut of beef
67 Fine clothing
70 "In God We __"
72 Rest
73 White-tailed eagle
74 Gaelic
75 Mug handle
77 River in France
79 Punta __ Este
80 "Phooey!"
82 Geese formation
83 Loving touch
85 "Animal Farm" author
87 Clear
89 Exclude
90 Simple bed
91 Chess piece
92 First in time
94 Brunch item
96 Tavern
97 Mistake of a kind
100 Fleming or McKellen
101 Erle's attorney
104 Pop
105 Weather word
106 Dine
107 Kind of chart
108 Score in tennis
110 Use again
112 Dramatis personae
113 Attempt
116 Sheen
118 Despicable fellow
119 From bad to __
120 Save
122 Lab burner
123 Kitchen scrap
124 Cat on the hunt
125 Sword
127 Japanese fare
129 Oven-timer alert
130 Ala. neighbor
133 Delay
135 Elec. unit
136 Witness
137 Cheese type
141 __ de cologne
142 Sweet topping
144 Move to and __
145 Settled
146 Cakes and __
147 "__ __ Grows in Brooklyn"
149 Sister's daughter
151 Fast
153 Circus performer
155 Axle
156 Borden's cow
157 Gladden
158 British bouquet
159 Seed layer
160 Coup __
161 Eatery
162 Hall or Python
DOWN
1 Ambition
2 Varnish ingredient
3 Ran in neutral
4 Sheltered side
5 Destiny
6 Dozing
7 Nicely pungent in flavor
8 Jargon
9 Mineral
10 Tautness
11 Melville's captain
12 Govt. agency
13 Stalemate
14 Moved very slowly
15 Went unsteadily
16 Currency
17 Table scrap
18 Vestige
19 Fortuneteller's deck
20 Ad __ per Aspera
30 Having shoes
32 Loan charge (Abbr.)
34 Ignore
37 Lustrous fabric
39 Rub noisily
43 Half a score
44 Feather
45 Clairvoyance (Abbr.)
46 Gab
47 Vacationer
49 Distress call
50 An explosive (Abbr.)
51 Farm machine
52 Meeting place
53 Holy quality
54 Balance
56 And
58 Time of life: (2 wds.)
59 Bay window
60 Reek
62 Revealed
64 Compass pt.
67 Vituperated
68 Got close to
69 Seaman
71 Bother
76 Diminish
78 Before
81 Quantity of money
83 Rotating disk
84 Drunkard
86 Rainy
88 Beret
89 Act of protest
91 Old-fashioned pen
92 Rat attracter?
93 Union demand
95 Household god
96 Walked back and forth
98 Dated
99 Aquatic mammal
102 Law (Abbr.)
103 Hold sway
105 Doglike animal
109 Serf
111 Tweet relative
112 Sporty car
114 Expert
115 "You bet!"
117 Everyone's uncle
119 Sadness
121 Like a moray
123 Reported
124 Unassertive
126 Merited
128 Golf standard
129 Binge
130 Elaborate meal
131 Turner's machine
132 Emanations
134 Chicanery
136 Retinue
138 "Bourne" actor Matt __
139 Aboriginal Alaskan
140 Joyful
142 Plant bristle
143 Nuisance
144 Paws
145 Reach across
148 Newt
150 Spy org.
152 __ Baba
153 Male animal
154 Pother
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.