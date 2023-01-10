ACROSS

1 Training routine

6 Cravat

11 Viper

16 Terra- __

21 Cowboy show

22 Tire in a trunk

23 Great multitude

24 Wall hanging

25 Ait

26 Flaxen fabric

27 Proverb

28 React to a jump scare

29 Contend

30 Subdivision (Abbr.)

31 Bro or sis

33 Cardiff natives

35 __ anglais

36 Tips

38 An attention-getter

39 Juniper liquor

40 Lair

41 Letter before theta

42 On

44 Shield

48 Sprinkle

51 Moistened with drippings

54 Blueprint

55 Emporium

57 Small drums

61 Anew

62 Boxing match

63 Rudd and McCartney

65 Tempest

66 Cut of beef

67 Fine clothing

70 "In God We __"

72 Rest

73 White-tailed eagle

74 Gaelic

75 Mug handle

77 River in France

79 Punta __ Este

80 "Phooey!"

82 Geese formation

83 Loving touch

85 "Animal Farm" author

87 Clear

89 Exclude

90 Simple bed

91 Chess piece

92 First in time

94 Brunch item

96 Tavern

97 Mistake of a kind

100 Fleming or McKellen

101 Erle's attorney

104 Pop

105 Weather word

106 Dine

107 Kind of chart

108 Score in tennis

110 Use again

112 Dramatis personae

113 Attempt

116 Sheen

118 Despicable fellow

119 From bad to __

120 Save

122 Lab burner

123 Kitchen scrap

124 Cat on the hunt

125 Sword

127 Japanese fare

129 Oven-timer alert

130 Ala. neighbor

133 Delay

135 Elec. unit

136 Witness

137 Cheese type

141 __ de cologne

142 Sweet topping

144 Move to and __

145 Settled

146 Cakes and __

147 "__ __ Grows in Brooklyn"

149 Sister's daughter

151 Fast

153 Circus performer

155 Axle

156 Borden's cow

157 Gladden

158 British bouquet

159 Seed layer

160 Coup __

161 Eatery

162 Hall or Python

DOWN

1 Ambition

2 Varnish ingredient

3 Ran in neutral

4 Sheltered side

5 Destiny

6 Dozing

7 Nicely pungent in flavor

8 Jargon

9 Mineral

10 Tautness

11 Melville's captain

12 Govt. agency

13 Stalemate

14 Moved very slowly

15 Went unsteadily

16 Currency

17 Table scrap

18 Vestige

19 Fortuneteller's deck

20 Ad __ per Aspera

30 Having shoes

32 Loan charge (Abbr.)

34 Ignore

37 Lustrous fabric

39 Rub noisily

43 Half a score

44 Feather

45 Clairvoyance (Abbr.)

46 Gab

47 Vacationer

49 Distress call

50 An explosive (Abbr.)

51 Farm machine

52 Meeting place

53 Holy quality

54 Balance

56 And

58 Time of life: (2 wds.)

59 Bay window

60 Reek

62 Revealed

64 Compass pt.

67 Vituperated

68 Got close to

69 Seaman

71 Bother

76 Diminish

78 Before

81 Quantity of money

83 Rotating disk

84 Drunkard

86 Rainy

88 Beret

89 Act of protest

91 Old-fashioned pen

92 Rat attracter?

93 Union demand

95 Household god

96 Walked back and forth

98 Dated

99 Aquatic mammal

102 Law (Abbr.)

103 Hold sway

105 Doglike animal

109 Serf

111 Tweet relative

112 Sporty car

114 Expert

115 "You bet!"

117 Everyone's uncle

119 Sadness

121 Like a moray

123 Reported

124 Unassertive

126 Merited

128 Golf standard

129 Binge

130 Elaborate meal

131 Turner's machine

132 Emanations

134 Chicanery

136 Retinue

138 "Bourne" actor Matt __

139 Aboriginal Alaskan

140 Joyful

142 Plant bristle

143 Nuisance

144 Paws

145 Reach across

148 Newt

150 Spy org.

152 __ Baba

153 Male animal

154 Pother

