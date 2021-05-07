Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TWO MEANINGS
Provide the one word used first as a noun and then as a verb. (e.g., A group of railroad cars. To teach someone to do a job. Answer: Train.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A Chinese boat. To dispose of something useless or old.
2. A steel hand tool. To enter a document as an official record.
3. A device for transferring liquids. To question persistently.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A financial institution. To tilt an aircraft laterally in flight.
5. The main ascending part of a plant. To restrain or stop.
6. A female swan. To write something.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A machine used for weaving cloth. To come into view indistinctly.
8. A small branch with flowers on it, used for decoration. To disperse a liquid in a jet of droplets.
9. A sheltered port. To secretly hold a feeling persistently in the mind.
ANSWERS: 1. Junk. 2. File. 3. Pump. 4. Bank. 5. Stem. 6. Pen. 7. Loom. 8. Spray. 9. Harbor.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
