Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FAMOUS PAIRS/COUPLES

Complete the name of the famous twosome. (e.g., Anne Boleyn and King ______. Answer: Henry VIII.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Bud Abbott and Lou _____.

2. Cleopatra and Mark _____.

3. Jerry Lewis and Dean _____.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Oliver Hardy and Stan ____.

5. Fred Astaire and Ginger _____.

6. Art Garfunkel and Paul _____.

Ph.D. Level

7. Meriwether Lewis and William _____.

8. Bonnie Parker and Clyde _____.

9. W.S. Gilbert and Arthur _____.

ANSWERS: 1. Costello. 2. Antony. 3. Martin. 4. Laurel. 5. Rogers. 6. Simon. 7. Clark. 8. Barrow. 9. Sullivan.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

