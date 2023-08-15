Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PROFESSION?
Three surnames are given. Provide the profession of the three individuals. (e.g., Newton, Faraday, Tesla. Answer: Scientists.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Orwell, Woolf, Wilde
Answer________
2. Tyson, Louis, Marciano
Answer________
3. Monet, Matisse, Degas
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Astaire, Nureyev, Kelly
Answer________
5. Chopin, Wagner, Schubert
Answer________
6. Descartes, Kant, Nietzsche
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Wright, Gehry, Pei
Answer________
8. Barton, Nightingale, Sanger
Answer________
9. Pavlov, Skinner, Freud
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Authors. 2. Boxers. 3. Artists. 4. Dancers. 5. Composers. 6. Philosophers. 7. Architects. 8. Nurses. 9. Psychologists.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
