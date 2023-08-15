Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: PROFESSION?

Three surnames are given. Provide the profession of the three individuals. (e.g., Newton, Faraday, Tesla. Answer: Scientists.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Orwell, Woolf, Wilde

Answer________

2. Tyson, Louis, Marciano

Answer________

3. Monet, Matisse, Degas

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Astaire, Nureyev, Kelly

Answer________

5. Chopin, Wagner, Schubert

Answer________

6. Descartes, Kant, Nietzsche

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Wright, Gehry, Pei

Answer________

8. Barton, Nightingale, Sanger

Answer________

9. Pavlov, Skinner, Freud

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Authors. 2. Boxers. 3. Artists. 4. Dancers. 5. Composers. 6. Philosophers. 7. Architects. 8. Nurses. 9. Psychologists.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you